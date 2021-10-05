Fort Bragg soldier killed, 4 hurt in military vehicle crash

FORT BRAGG, NC (AP) — A soldier stationed at a North Carolina Army post was killed and four others were injured in an accident involving a military vehicle, officials said.

News outlets reported that according to a news release from Fort Bragg, the accident occurred Monday around 12:50 p.m. No details of the accident were provided, and the names of those involved in the accident were being withheld pending notification of relatives.

The accident was the second wreck on the post in four months, The Fayetteville Observer reported. In June, an Army corporal was killed and two other soldiers injured in a wreck as they were en route to training.