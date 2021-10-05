Pet Pals: 4-year-old Pointer is looking for a new forever home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY)– This week’s Pet Pal is a four year old Pointer mix named Brutus.

According to staff at the New Hanover County Animal Shelter he is in need of a home after his family moved and could not take him with them.

He is described to be very sweet but shy around new people.

Adoption hours are weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. New Hanover County Animal Control is located at 180 division drive in Wilmington.

A meet and greet is required prior to adoption, and if you have any other dogs in your home you are asked to bring them as well.

County residents can adopt for $70