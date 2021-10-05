Violent crimes in Wilmington down significantly after record-breaking year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police say violent crime is down significantly in the city this year.

Last year, the city saw a record breaking 22 murders. By September of 2020, there had already been 14 murders.

This year, that number has been cut in half. So far this year, there have been seven murders.

In September of 2020, the city saw a total of 617 violent crimes. This year, there have been 491 violent crimes.

WPD’s senior data analyst Barry Coburn said the department has been working hard to improve communication internally and with the community.

“A lot of times they have the information that will help us solve crimes,” Coburn said. “We have good partnerships with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, our FBI federal partners, and our use of technology. We have some of the best technology in the country.”

Coburn does not know exact numbers, but from what he has heard, other places across the country are seeing these numbers increase, while Wilmington’s numbers decrease.