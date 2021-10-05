Wildcats dominate Vikings in rivalry soccer match

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – New Hanover celebrated senior night well. The Wildcats scored 3 goals in the first half, all initiated by Aiden Payne.
New Hanover improves to 12-0-1 in 2021.
