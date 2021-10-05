Wilmington police investigating hit-and-run involving motorcyclist

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police need your help finding the person responsible for hitting a motorcyclist and driving off.

WPD says the hit-and-run happened on August 31 around 10 a.m. on Independence Blvd near Ashton Drive.

The victim, riding a motorcycle, was struck by a black SUV. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

If anyone saw the crash and/or has information is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3600 or Ofc. M. Cosby at (910) 765-0703.