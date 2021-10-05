Wilmington’s latest film production based on romance novel

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new film project is set to get underway next week in Wilmington.

A film permit states One True Loves will start filming at 1938 S. Live Oak Parkway on October 11.

Scenes being shot that day includes a family welcoming home a loved one who has been missing and news crew coverage of the reunion in the front yard.

According to Variety.com, One True Loves is a film adaptation of a Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestseller. The website reports Phillipa Soo (original “Hamilton” cast), Simu Liu (lead of Marvel’s “Shang-Chi”), and Luke Bracey (Netflix’s top-rated holiday romp “Holidate”) are all on board.

Variety states the film will be directed by Andy Fickman (“She’s The Man,” “Parental Guidance”), and follows the moving love story of a woman unexpectedly forced to choose between the husband she has long thought dead and the fiancé who has finally brought her back to life.