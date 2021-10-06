Bladen County woman wins first $2 million prize on lottery scratch-off

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Vertis McKoy of Clarkton became the first winner of the $2 million top prize on the Grand Money scratch-off ticket.

McKoy purchased her $20 ticket from Smoker Friendly on South Poplar Street in Elizabethtown. She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

She had the option of taking the $2 million as an annuity of $100,000 a year over 20 years, or a lump sum of $1.2 million. She chose the lump sum of $1.2 million and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $849,006.

The Grand Money ticket launched in September with four top prizes of $2 million. Three more remain to be claimed.