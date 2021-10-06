Firefighter raising money for mental health coping classes

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — According to a national study, last year more first responders died from suicide than in the line of duty.

In Wrightsville Beach, firefighter Mo Peacock is trying to change that. Peacock is raising money to attend classes called the “Resilient Mind Program” in Asheville. There, he will be trained to help first responders cope with trauma and get the help they need.

Peacock was good friends with Captain Jeremy Owens of the Wrightsville Beach Fire and Water Rescue. Peacock said since Owens committed suicide last year, there’s been a hole within the battalion.

“And sometimes people get in holes that they feel like they just can’t get out of,” said Peacock. “But when people ask for help, it is a vulnerability but it’s actually strength to be able to say I need help. Will you please help me? And there’s tons of resources, and there’s tons of people that want to help our fellow first responders out.”

Peacock hopes these classes will help his firefighters heal and keep another tragedy like Owens’ death from happening again.

If you’re interested in donating to Peacock’s training or learning more, click this link.