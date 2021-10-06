Here’s what you need to know about this year’s NC State Fair

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY/WTVD) — It’s back! The North Carolina State Fair will be happening from Oct. 14-24 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

This year’s fair will have the usual staples: entertainment, rides, animals, family activities and deep-fried food delights.

Here’s what you need to know before you go:

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS

Vaccinations against COVID-19 will not be required for entry into the fair. However, the N.C. State Fair encouraged all visitors to get their vaccination to protect themselves and neighbors from the virus.

Fair organizers will also not enforce a mask mandate during the event.

“The N.C. State Fair is spread over 345-acres but there are spaces that are inherently busy, regardless of the total number of people in attendance. The number one thing people tell us they come to the fair for is food. This makes it extremely difficult on our staff and public safety officers to enforce a mask mandate. We are urging you to do your part and wear your face covering except when you are eating and drinking and when you cannot remain socially distanced, especially inside buildings and tents,” the fair said in a statement released Oct. 6.

Ultimately the fair organizers said there will be a health and safety risk related to decided to attend the fair. They hope everybody attending will be considerate of others and do their part to make the event as safe and fun everyone by getting vaccinated, wearing a face covering, social distancing, washing your hands, and staying home if you feel any symptoms of illness.

“Seriously, we are all in this together,” the fair organizers said. “A little kindness and patience will go a long way to making this event the best on record. The world is short-staffed, even the fair. Please be kind to those who have shown up and put in the hours to make the 2021 N.C. State Fair ‘Worth the Wait!'”

ADVANCE SALES

The ideal time to get your tickets is before the fair starts, and there are several options for buying them.

Online: NC State Fair website, click here.

Walk-Up locations: Circle K, and starting Sept. 30 at N.C. State Fair Gate 9 ticket booth off Trinity Road, the NC Museum of History, and the State Farmers’ Market.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

To improve safety, a clear bag policy will be implemented this year. Any size or type of clear bag is acceptable. Wristlets, diaper bags and medical equipment bags will be accepted into the fair, even if they are not clear, but will require additional inspection.

All fairgoers will enter the event through metal detectors and be subject to a search. Weapons, alcohol, drones, bikes, skateboards, scooters and pets are all prohibited. Security is also permitted to determine at the gate to refuse entry or confiscate other items at their discretion.

PARKING

There will be Park and Ride lots located throughout the Triangle. Another option is to park at the lot at Reedy Creek and Edwards Mill roads and hop on a shuttle to Carter-Finley tunnel, which links you to Gate 8.

SPECIAL EVENT DAYS

Friday Frenzy – Oct. 15

Students can show their school identification or recent report card and get an $8 ticket. Those are not available online or in advance.

accessABILITY Day – Oct. 17

A team has been brainstorming for years on ways to make the fair more inclusive. From 8 a.m. to noon, rides and games will operate with no lights or music. Music stages will only play acoustic sets and the PA system will only be used for lost visitor announcements. There will be a “Bandwidth Chill Out Zone” where guests and take a break from the busy atmosphere outside. Noise-canceling headphones and guidebooks will also be available.

Century Farm Reunion – Oct. 18

The fair will welcome all farms that are part of its Century and Bicentennial Farms program.

To be eligible, a farm must have had continuous ownership by a family for 100 years or more. This ownership can be determined from an abstract such as a deed or land patents.

Senior Citizen Day – Oct. 19

Seniors can enter free of charge on Oct. 19.

Military Appreciation Day – Oct. 20

There will be a tractor parade at 10 a.m. and music from the 440th Army Band.

Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day – Oct. 21

Bring six cans of food and enter the fair for free.