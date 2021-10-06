Man wanted out of Wilmington on numerous charges found in Florida

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man wanted out of Wilmington on numerous charges was found in Florida by authorities.

The Wilmington Police Department says members of the US Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force were able to find 73-year-old David Lee Tucker, who had fled to Archer, Florida.

A lead was sent to the Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force and those members find Tucker early Wednesday morning, police say.

He was wanted for one count of felony stalking and 12 counts of domestic violence protection order violations.

WPD says some of the charges were taken out on August 18 and some on October 3.