Many people visit Skywatch Bird Rescue for an open house tour

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — Today, Skywatch Bird Rescue welcoming visitors to stop by and spend time with its animal residents.

Crowds took advantage of an open house tour at the Skywatch Bird Rescue from 11am to 2pm. Visitors got a chance to interact with birds of all shapes and sizes, take pictures, and feed fruits and vegetables to emus, horses, and donkeys. Skywatch volunteer, Gary Frisvold says the non-profit is thankful to welcome visitors .

“We look at is as an educational opportunity, and a chance to come and have a fun day,” said Frisvold.

Skywatch Bird Rescue is open Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. On October 30th, it’s hosting a Halloween Donkey Palooza.