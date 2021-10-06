Library to host panel highlighting men of color in the Revolutionary War and Civil War

Kevin Eugene Graham is a native of Brunswick County, NC. His parents are the late Malon Graham Sr. of East Arcadia, NC, and the late Dora Jane Kelly Graham of Winnabow, NC. Kevin was born in Wilmington, NC. Mr. Graham is a proud descendant of many patriots who fought in the American Revolutionary War. His patriot ancestors were John Blanks Sr., Zachariah Jacobs, and Ishmael Chavis, all of whom were free men of color from Bladen County and New Hanover County, North Carolina. On February 21, 2020, Kevin proudly accepted the position of President of the Lower Cape Fear Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, as the first African American to hold the office. Kevin’s research as a historian and genealogist has focused primarily on free families of color from the counties of Bladen, Columbus, New Hanover, Robeson, Pender, and Sampson prior to the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863. His research is available on his family reunion website graham-reunion.com.