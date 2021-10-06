Scammer lists Concord man’s house for sale on Zillow

CONCORD, NC (WSOC) — A North Carolina man said his house was listed for sale on Zillow, even though his home was not on the market.

Charles Smith said he came home from work one day and a realtor was sitting in front of his house. The realtor said she was there to show his house, but Smith told her that he wasn’t selling it.

The realtor told him that the house was listed on Zillow.

Smith said he found the ad for his house on Zillow and that the person who listed it was trying to sell it for a very low price.

“My house phone was ringing off the hook every day and I had people driving by, slowing down, looking. I had one lady ring the bell one night about 7 o’clock,” he said. “After being in the house for 20-something years and all of a sudden people (were) popping up saying they want to buy your house and you don’t know anything about it, it is scary.”

