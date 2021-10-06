Schools across the Cape Fear are being impacted by food supply

CAPE FEAR AREA (WWAY) —Many schools across the Cape Fear are having to adapt their lunchroom menus because of supply chain issues.

Brunswick County Schools spokesperson, Daniel Seamans, says they’ve had to change some menu options, because some items haven’t been delivered to the schools.

Schools have been able to supplement some meals thanks to the farm -to-school program, and other schools.

“Some schools may have a little more supply than others, so there’s a lot of sharing going on. the department of agriculture also offers assistance identifying school districts, that are having issues, and that trickles through the system as well,” said Daniel Seamans, Brunswick County Schools chief communication officer.

In a statement Columbus County Schools Child Nutrition Department said it has experienced some minor disruptions due to supply chain issues. “Chicken has been more difficult to obtain, and supplies like trash can liners, trays and plastic utensils are in short supply and occasionally need to be sourced from multiple vendors. Deliveries from some suppliers have been late due to a lack of available labor on their end.”

Columbus County Schools, much like Brunswick County Schools, is attributing the supply chain issues to staff shortages.

“Not just a Brunswick County Schools issue, definitely North Carolina issue, I think it’s safe to say, nationwide issue, as well, is just is staffing. That has an impact, –that’s part of the reason why the supply chain is a little slow,” said Daniel Seamans.

New Hanover County Schools Child Nutrition saying on Twitter it is also being impacted by the supply chain issues, and Bladen County Schools also posted a statement on its website.

All school districts saying that despite the challenges, they do not have any issues providing meals to students.

“As long as we fulfill that ability to make sure that any child gets a free breakfast, and any child gets a free a free lunch and it’s a healthy one, then that’s a success, and it’s worth going and getting creative to make sure that happens,” said Seamans.