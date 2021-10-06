Southport is a nominee for ‘USA Today’ 10 Best Coastal Small Towns

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Southport is a nominee for the ‘USA Today’ 2021 Best Coastal Small Town contest. The paper describes Southport as a maritime town with historic streets lined wit boutique shops and seafood restaurants.

The town has been a haven for seafarers since the 1500s. Today it is known for gentile living at the mouth of the Cape Fear River. Historic homes line the tree-lined streets where locals and visitors enjoy breezes off the nearby Atlantic ocean. It remains a fishing village with sport fishing, shrimping, and water sports still popular. It is also a gateway for nearby Oak Island and Bald Head Island.

To vote for Southport to be the best in the nation click here.