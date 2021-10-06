Team of the Week: New Hanover Wildcats

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The Wildcats have had anything but a traditional schedule this season. Between COVID and a school shooting, there’s plenty of adversity coming from off the field.

But they aren’t letting that affect them on the field. In fact, they say they are just happy to be playing games with each other.

“Getting another opportunity to play football with our brothers. We took that in to account and grinded it out,” said senior Devin Pellom.

“Everything we’ve been through it has helped us get to where we can take advantage of the opportunities we get. Just be more thankful that we get to play and whenever we are out there just give it everything we have,” said junior Gunner Robinson.

New Hanover played 3 games in 8 days, plus overtime, with South Brunswick Friday, North Brunswick Tuesday and Ashley Saturday. Coach Dimock says they work on game-situation drills to make sure the Wildcats are best prepared for when they occur in game.

“We practice those situations. It gives those kids some confidence, but in the end they have to make plays and they made enough plays last week,” said Dimock.

The Wildcats have had a strong defense this fall. They have one loss holding South Brunswick to 6, and have only allowed more than 20 twice.

They play 4-1 Laney on Friday.