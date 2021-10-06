UNCW to offer in-person ceremonies for December commencement

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The University of North Carolina Wilmington says in-person ceremonies will be held for summer and fall graduates in December.

The following ceremonies are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11 in Trask Coliseum:

9 a.m. Cameron School of Business & Watson College of Education

1 p.m. College of Arts and Sciences

5 p.m. College of Health and Human Services

Graduates must submit proof of vaccination, a previous positive test within 90 days of commencement, or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of their ceremony. UNCW says details about this process will be shared with graduates later.

Graduates can receive up to five tickets for their guests. Guests are required to have a ticket to enter Trask Coliseum.

“We encourage graduates’ guests to get vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test result before attending,” according to UNCW. “Graduates and guests will be required to wear a mask or face covering for the entire duration of their ceremony.”

Additionally, all ceremonies will be live-streamed for remote viewing via the commencement website. Students should check the commencement website or their department for information regarding departmental celebrations.

The deadline to apply for graduation is Oct. 20. If you do not plan to attend the commencement ceremony, you must still apply to graduate. Graduates should check their UNCW email for information on registering to participate in commencement, claiming guest tickets and ordering regalia.