FedEx truck crashes into NC warehouse, driver accused of trying to assault child victim

GREENVILLE, NC (AP) — A man has been arrested after authorities said he stole a delivery truck and hit another vehicle before crashing into a building, police said Thursday.

Greenville police responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. that a man had taken a FedEx truck near Vidant Medical Center, news outlets reported. A police spokeswoman says the driver jumped from the truck on the passenger said, and the man drove off into oncoming traffic and hit an SUV with a mother and child inside.

According to police, the man then crashed the delivery truck into a building and then tried to take the child out of the SUV. A bystander intervened as police arrived and the man was arrested without further incident, authorities said.

Police spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said the suspect was taken to the medical center for a mental evaluation. Hunter said the mother and child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.