The Salvation Army of the Cape Fear is now accepting applications for its Angel Tree program

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Salvation Army of the Cape Fear is gearing up for the holiday season, with its Angel Tree Program, but supply chain issues are threatening to make this year’s campaign even more challenging.

The Salvation Army is now accepting applications for its Angel Tree program. While the agency anticipates less people applying for help this year, they expect 2,500 children to be in the program this holiday season.

- Advertisement -

“The economy is a little bit better than it was last year, because there are now jobs that are open, and so we are also not facing the aftermath of the hurricane as much as we did in the previous year, and so we are looking forward to having just a little bit better year than we did last year,” Connie Morris, Salvation Army of the Cape Fear corps officer.

Corps officer Connie Morris says they’re worried the shipping delays caused by the pandemic will impact their ability to secure gifts for the children.

“It is always an issue. You can tell that, when you walk into the grocery store and you see shelves that are missing items, and that is really going to happen when we get to toy time, and children are wanting the same type of toys,” said Connie Morris.

Morris is asking people to quickly submit their applications, so donors can begin thinking about how many angels they want to adopt and give gifts to, hoping to avoid issues the supply chain issues.

“The sooner you can begin to work on those angels, and get them to us. They have to be in by December 13, and you think that’s a long time, but really it is not when you are shopping with everybody else in the Cape Fear area, trying to buy Christmas for their children as well,” said Morris.

The Angel Tree Program applications will be accepted online, until the Salvation Army reaches its max number of angels.