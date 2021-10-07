Wilmington mom accused of putting newborn in trash wins chance to regain custody of kids

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — A Wilmington woman accused of dumping her newborn baby in a trash bin in a church parking lot in summer 2020 could regain custody of the baby and his older sister, according to a ruling issued in September by the N.C. Court of Appeals.

The abandoned baby was discovered in July 2020 by a passer-by who heard him crying as she walked her dog past Christ Community Church on Fairview Drive off Carolina Beach Road, a search warrant says.

New Hanover County District Court Judge J.H. Corpening II this past December ordered that the boy and his sister be kept in foster care, away from their mother, 23-year-old Maryuri Estefany Calix-Macedo, and their father, who was Calix-Macedo’s boyfriend.

The Court of Appeals overruled Corpening’s decision on Sept. 21 and said the case needs to be reconsidered. This is not a guarantee that Calix-Macedo will regain custody of the children, as the judge could on remand reach the same or similar conclusions after further considering the evidence in the matter.

Meanwhile, Calix-Macedo faces criminal charges of child abuse and attempted murder in connection with this case.

