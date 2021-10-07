Wilmington Parks and Recreation launches an online survey to develop a 10 year plan

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —The City of Wilmington wants residents to share their thoughts on what they would like to see the city’s parks and recreation department do in the next 10 years.

The City of Wilmington says it’s on schedule in its planning process for the Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Comprehensive Plan. In August, the city began asking for public feedback in-person, holding meetings, focus groups, and mailing out surveys to city residents.

Moving onto its next step in the process, they’ve launched an online survey.

“A really critical part is the public input as far as parks and recreation, and what the public are interested in, and their comments are crucial,” said Marian Doherty, parks and recreation program specialist

The survey’s been online for a week, and has already gotten 800 responses. Once the plan is completed, the analyzed feedback will be presented to Wilmington City Council in the spring