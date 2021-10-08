Brunswick County bridge maintenance requires temporary closure

WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) — A bridge on Daws Creek Road in Brunswick County is scheduled to be closed next week while N.C. Department of Transportation crews perform maintenance.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Oct. 11 and be complete by 5 p.m. Oct. 15. This will allow maintenance crews to safely replace a pipe at a tributary of Dews Creek near Funston Road.

If needed, drivers can take Lee Buck Road SE/Daws Creek Road SE, River Road SE and Funston Road SE/ Governors Road SE as a detour.

While the impact to traffic is expected to be minimal, drivers should be mindful of the longer commute and aware of crews working.