Brunswick County woman bags $100,000 in Powerball drawing

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pamella Strickland of Sunset Beach tried her luck on Powerball and bagged a $100,000 prize in one of the new Monday night drawings.

Strickland’s $3 Power Play ticket matched numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball in Monday’s drawing to win $50,000. That prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier was drawn. The odds of matching four white balls and the Powerball in a drawing are 1 in 913,129.

- Advertisement -

She purchased her winning ticket from the RM Mart on Seaside Road in Sunset Beach. Strickland claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $70,751.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot weighs in at $31 million. A winner would have the choice of the $31 million annuity or $22 million in cash. Since Aug. 23, Powerball drawings are now held three times a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.