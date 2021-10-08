Cape Fear marks 5 years since Hurricane Matthew left its mark

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Today makes 5 years since Hurricane Matthew brushed by the Cape Fear, leaving behind beach erosion and devastating flooding across the area.
Matthew didn’t officially make landfall in North Carolina, coming within miles of Bald Head Island.
The storms still dropped 6-12 inches of rain, leaving towns like Fair Bluff entirely submerged in water.
The strong winds of the hurricane were also enough to cause part of the Oak Island Pier to break off into the ocean, with was rebuilt in 2019 to the delight of many.
“It’s part of what makes Oak Island, Oak Island,” pier complex manager Lisa Mattiace said. “We hear everyday from residents and from vacationers and visitors just how wonderful this pier is. Their vacation wouldn’t be complete without a trip to the Oak Island Pier.”
Mattiace says the pier can now withstand any storm the Cape Fear may see in the future.