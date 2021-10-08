DA: Two gang members sentenced as habitual felons

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Folks Nation gang members Tanner Lee Chrisco and James Earl Clemmons have been sentenced as habitual felons to lengthy prison sentences, according Brunswick County District Attorney Jon David.

On Thursday, Tanner Chrisco pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and seven counts of breaking and entering motor vehicles.

Back in July, a Brunswick County resident at home encountered Chrisco, who was wearing a black ski mask and carrying a silenced rifle. He tackled Chrisco and held him until police arrived. Chrisco had a second firearm in his pocket. Multiple cars in the area had been broken into and Chrisco had possession of items that were stolen from them. Chrisco, a habitual felon, has three prior firearms convictions. Chrisco was sentenced to more than six years in prison.

On Friday, Clemmons pleaded guilty to possession with intent to sell or deliver Xanax and felony flee/elude arrest.

In November 2020, Clemmons and Chrisco met with someone who purchased Xanax from Clemmons. The two were stopped and arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office a short time later. On June 1, 2021, officers attempted to stop Clemmons for a traffic violation when he collided with an officer’s car, hit a picket fence, and drove through the Seashore community dragging the fence at speeds in excess of 100 mph. Clemmons, a habitual felon, has three prior convictions for dealing narcotics and one conviction for illegal firearms possession. Clemmons was sentenced to at least five and a half years in prison.