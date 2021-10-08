Fort Bragg soldier arrested in murder of pregnant woman, unborn child

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WRBL) — A Fort Bragg soldier has been arrested in connection with the murder of a pregnant woman in Georgia.

According to officials with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Alonzo Dargan Jr. has been arrested in North Carolina in connection to the murder of Akeila Ware.

Officials said Dargan was the father of Ware’s unborn child, and Dargan and Ware were in a relationship at the time of the shooting. Ware was 33 weeks pregnant when she was killed, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ware was discovered in critical condition on Oct. 5, 2021 when deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders were dispatched to Highway 18 near E. Drummond Road for what appeared to be a single-vehicle accident with possible injuries.

At that time first responders discovered that Ware has not only been involved in a wreck, but had also been shot multiple times. She was taken to a hospital in Columbus, where she died.

Evidence from a second vehicle involved in the wreck was identified as being from a silver Nissan and was used to track down Dargan, with the assistance of the Georgia State Patrol.

Dargan is being charged with Murder, Feticide, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Dargan is being held in the Cumberland County Jail in North Carolina awaiting extradition back to Troup County.