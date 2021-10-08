Local expert offers tips on how to prevent seeing more pests during the fall months

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —It’s that time of year where you may start to notice more insects and pests in or around your home.

Experts have some tips to help keep the unwanted guests out of your home or business.

Santos Wright, a technician with Canady & Son exterminators said more cockroaches, spiders, and rodents are found in homes this time of year, trying to find shelter from the cooler temps.

He says cockroaches, spiders, and rodents usually get into your house through small cracks, and vents, and make your home theirs.

“We get a lot of questions in regards to the just generally speaking the roaches and the rodents, because they want to try to get in your crawl space, –in your attics,” said Santos Wright.

Wright offers some tips on how to reduce the number of creatures crawling into your home or business.

“Seals around the doors, seals around the garage door seals. Some of those overtime, they’ll crack and rot, and they’re not thought of,” said Wright.

He said it is important to get rid of the pests the moment you notice them.

“The biggest thing is to make sure that we maintain our properties, and go around and get the bushes cut back, and rake the leaves out the flower beds and keep the gutters clean, so you can eliminate a lot of these issues, just by keeping your place up,” said Wright.

Wright advises that if you suspect you have an infestation, do not hesitate to contact an exterminator.