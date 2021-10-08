Man charged with larceny of motor vehicle parts in catalytic converter cases

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WWAY) — A South Carolina man has been arrested for the theft of multiple catalytic converters from vehicles.
Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit investigating the thefts have arrested Jerritt Orian Cox, 39, of Loris, South Carolina.
Cox has been charged with four counts of “larceny of motor vehicle parts.”
The Sheriff’s Office says the incidents occurred between Sunday, Oct. 3 and Wednesday, Oct. 6, in the Ocean Isle Beach and Sunset Beach areas.
Cox was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Facility where he remains under a $10,000 bond.