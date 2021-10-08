Marvel movie actor stops by UNCW and visits the men’s club volleyball team

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A newly minted star is in the Cape Fear, taking some time to play volleyball at UNCW.

Simu Liu is an actor and stuntman known for his recent role as Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film “Shang-Chi and The Legend Of The Ten Rings”.

- Advertisement -

The UNCW Men’s Club Volleyball Team reached out to him after seeing his was in town.

The star met with them at the university’s student rec center, and joined them on the volleyball court.

“It was on his Instagram story, asking for indoor volleyball, and like food around town, because he was going to be here for a while. So, yeah, I couldn’t believe it was real, when I saw it at first,” said Sid Shrestha, men’s club volleyball member.

“It was unreal. We watched his movie the day before he came, and we’re also super excited for him to attend practice, but then –he was so nice, and he’s very athletic, and he does have volleyball experience, so we made sure to put him to work,” said Bryan Sosa, men’s club volleyball president.

The team says Liu and any other actors or actresses are well welcome to join them anytime.