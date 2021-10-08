Mexican nationals plan protest at North Carolina consulate

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Mexican nationals in North Carolina are planning a protest at the Mexican Consulate office over what they say is unfair treatment from staff and long wait times for services.

The protest is scheduled for Friday outside the consulate office in Raleigh, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. Mexicans living across the state have taken to social media demanding that the consulate “treat them with respect” and serve the community in a “more organized manner.”

René García, who is originally from Puebla but lives in Franklin County, said she and a fellow organizer met with Consul General Claudia Velasco on Tuesday. Garcia said the main focus of the conversation was the unfair treatment Mexican nationals have been receiving.

Spokesperson Oscar Solis said the consulate “will be attentive to the demands that they raise that day and respond accordingly.”

The Consulate General of Mexico in Raleigh serves both North and South Carolina. Services include passports, consular identification cards for Mexicans in the U.S., birth certificates and notary services related to Mexicans’ government ID.