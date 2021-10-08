Multi-vehicle accident involves NHSO van in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating an accident involving six vehicles, one of which belongs to the sheriff’s office, in downtown Wilmington.
It happened around 12:30 p.m. near Third and Grace streets Friday.
Wilmington police say one of the vehicles in the crash was a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office van that is used to transport inmates to the courthouse for appearances.
A spokesman with the NHSO says no inmates were onboard at the time. The driver and passenger in the van were taken to the hospital, however their injuries are unknown.
No word on if there were others hurt in the accident nor the cause.
We are working to get more information.