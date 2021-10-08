‘Sweetest thing on the truck’: Beloved dog takes final ride on Wilmington ice cream truck

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This weekend marks the last ride for a very special pup who’s been a special part of many people’s memories for more than a decade in Wilmington.

Jacob Cerny has been driving the Dairy Express Ice Cream Truck for 20 years, but he said the last 13 years have been the best because of his sweet companion, his dog Dolce.

“Wilmington will always remember Dolce. The last 13 years have been the best years at Dairy Express,” Cerny said. We’ve been out here 20 years and I hope we’ve been making memories for 20 years, but I think the last 13 have been really great.”

This weekend will be Dolce’s last trip on the truck before she will be put down at the end of next week. Cerny said he won’t be running the truck next week so he can spend as much time with her as possible.

Cerny wants to thank everyone who has made the last decade extra special.

“Dolce’s grown with you guys and I think she would want to thank you guys. She’s a blessing and the growth of her and the growth of all of you, the business, she would want to thank you and I want to thank you,” Cerny said. “She’s been the sweetest thing on the truck, you know it. We’re going to continue on, just keep Dolce in your thoughts and prayers. And me too, I’m going to need it. It’s going to be a tough ride.”

This weekend, Cerny asks everyone to come out on their regular route throughout Wilmington with extra smiles, excitement, and love for Dolce. He said he plans to soon add Dolce’s face to the side of the truck so she will continue to ride along with him always.