Wilmington high schoolers donate more than $8,000 for breast cancer patients

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — High school students at Wilmington Christian Academy partnered with the Lindsay M. Benton Foundation to present a check on Friday totaling more than $8,000 to the local Going Beyond the Pink Foundation.

The money was raised through WCA’s Annual “Patriots for Pink” volleyball/soccer games held in early October.

Since the start of WCA’s “Patriots for Pink” annual event, the school says they have collectively donated more than $45,000 to help local men and women diagnosed with breast cancer receive their life-saving treatment.