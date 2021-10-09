1 dead, 3 injured after car crashes into Siler City burger restaurant Johnson’s Drive-In

SILER CITY, N.C. (WTVD) — A car crashed into a popular hamburger joint in Siler City on Friday afternoon, striking four people and leaving one dead.

It happened at Johnson’s Drive-In, which is often mentioned in lists for best burgers in North Carolina.

Siler City Police said they responded to the restaurant at 1:10 p.m. One person was declared dead at the scene, another was airlifted to UNC Medical Center in serious condition.

Two other people were taken to Chatham Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The vehicle was traveling on US 64 westbound in front of the restaurant just before the crash.

Police are still investigating what happened and said the driver of the vehicle is fully cooperating.

Johnson’s Drive-In owner Carolyn Routh said she was in the back of the restaurant, which has been in business since 1946, when the crash happened.

