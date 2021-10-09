Dozens of people attend the ‘Really Cool Stuff’ marketplace and social gathering in the South Front Street district

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Today, dozens of people gathered in the South Front Street district for the “Really Cool Stuff” marketplace and social gathering event.

The festival-like event was set up at South 2nd Street between Greenfield and Willard streets. The theme of the event was masquerade & costume gala, and vendors. Event attendees were able to enjoy live music, a fashion show, artist demos, and Day of The Dead face painting for kids and adults.

There were a variety of vendors, some selling art, antique furniture, jewelry, and stickers.

One vendor said she was glad the event was held this year, after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

“Festivals are where we make a lot of our money, because we get a lot more traffic. Online can be hard, especially if some people aren’t online. So, I mean –it’s a really big deal. I love doing festivals, it’s a lot of fun,” said Taylor Monroe, “TayTangle Designs” owner.

“Really Cool Stuff” is a series of themed events that will take place in the South Front Street neighborhood, with a goal of highlighting the culture and atmosphere of the area. The next “Really Cool Stuff” event is scheduled for December 4.