2021 Fire in the Pines Festival held virtually and in-person

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Today the Fire in the Pines Festival wrapped up its last day of the annual educational event, used to bring awareness to the importance of controlled burns locally.

Traditionally it is a large event held in Halyburton Park, but this year it was held in a hybrid format, partially in-person and virtually, it kicked off October 4 and finished today.

Many attendees participated in the festival’s activities set up at Halyburton Park, Stanley Rehder Carnivorous Plant Garden, and Carolina Beach State Park.

Fire equipment was on display, there were games, self-guided walking tours, and attendees were able to learn about local plants and forestry protected by controlled burns.

“It’s really vital for us to show the public why controlled burning is important. If somebody’s driving along the road and seeing smoke, we want them to know it’s not always a bad thing, we’re doing a positive thing by restoring forest back to its fire regime,” said Michelle Ly, conservation coordinator with The Nature Conservancy.

The highlight of the festival is a demonstration controlled burn, giving festival goers the opportunity to see how burns are conducted. Weather prevented the demonstration from being done on the festival’s last day.