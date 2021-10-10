Many people visited the Cameron Art Musician to hear classical music played live

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Today the Cameron Art Museum continued its monthly concert series, charming crowds with classical music.

The Second Sunday Concert Series at the Cameron Art Museum features performances by the Wilmington Symphony Youth Orchestra chamber ensembles.

The group is mentored by musicians in the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra.

The program is designed to give Wilmington Symphony Youth Orchestra students a personalized and creative experience in the chamber music genre.

The concert series began last year. September Krueger, Director of Lifelong Learning at the Cameron Art Museum, says the series has seen a positive response since it began.

“It’s been going beautifully. I think having music here in the halls is a wonderful way to connect. We just had our jazz concert recently and it was a time for reuniting with people that haven’t seen each other in over a year, because of COVID. So these concerts are a great opportunity to get together,” said Stephanie Krueger.

The next Second Sunday concert with the orchestra will be held in December, and the concert series will be held through the winter of 2022.