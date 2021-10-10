Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development Partners with Cape Fear Community College for classes

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) – The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development has partnered with Cape Fear Community College to bring more courses to rural Pender County.

On Saturday, October 9th, the two organizations held their first class together at the Mt. Center in Burgaw. 15 attended the inaugural worship on entrepreneurship, business planning, and access to capital.

Jerry D. Coleman, Sr. Director of CFCC Business and Industry Services states that Cape Fear is delighted to partner with Mt. Calvary. “We look forward to collaborating with Mt. Calvary on opportunities to support entrepreneurship throughout the community.”

“CFCC Small Business Center is delighted to partner with Mt. Calvary to provide workshops and seminars to help entrepreneurs in Pender County plan, start and grow their businesses.”

You can find information on future classes and programs here.