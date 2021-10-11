41st annual Columbus County Fair is happening this week in Whiteville

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The 41st annual Columbus County Agriculture Fair will take place in Whiteville this week.

A parade will kick off festivities on Monday. It starts at 4 p.m. at the intersection of Madison and Lee streets, then goes north on Madison to the court house. Parade Marshal is Linwood Cartrette.

Games, rides, food, and music will be at the fairgrounds starting Tuesday.

The fair will officially open at 3:30 p.m. on October 12 and will continue through Sunday night, October 17, closing at 8:00 p.m. It is being held at at 886 Prison Camp Road in Whiteville.

Admission is $8 which includes gate admission, exhibits, live entertainment, livestock shows, and all contests. You can get a wristbands $20. Admission is free for children 5 and younger.

Demolition Derby costs $3. Thursday is half price night with admission $4 and wristbands $16. On Sunday, there will be $ 40 per carload option but no buses.