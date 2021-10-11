Body found near Blue Ridge Parkway overlook

BLOWING ROCK, NC (AP) — A man was found dead Saturday near an overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Blowing Rock, according to the National Park Service.

The park service said a park visitor reported the body below the Yadkin Valley Overlook, about 100 miles north of Asheville, and law enforcement rangers found the body a short time later, The Asheville Citizen-Times reported.

The Blue Ridge Parkway stretches 469 miles from Shenandoah National Park in Virginia, through Asheville and Western North Carolina to the entrance to Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The cause of death is unknown, officials said.