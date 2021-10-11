Brunswick County Rotary clubs to host 2-day event for first responders

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Two Brunswick County Rotary Clubs are combining efforts this week to host a two-day event to show support for first responders.

The Rotary Club of South Brunswick Islands and the Shallotte Rotary Club will host the 2nd Annual Brunswick County First Responders Appreciation Day on Tuesday, Oct. 12, and Wednesday, Oct. 13.

“We value, respect and acknowledge the dangers and challenges that face our first responders,” said Ed O’Neill who is a member of the Rotary Club of South Brunswick Islands.

The event on Tuesday will be from 4-7 p.m. at Brunswick County EMS Headquarters located at 3325 Old Ocean Highway in Bolivia.

On Wednesday, it will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. for first responders in Calabash, Sunset Beach, Ocean Isle Beach and Grissettown. This event will be held at 6483 Old Georgetown Road at Ocean Isle Beach.

Rotarians and other volunteers will be serving burgers, hot dogs, soft drinks, chips, snacks and desserts.

“We believe that an involved and supportive public is the best way to show our appreciation for our professional group of first responder organizations,” O’Neill said.

Rotary International is a nonpolitical, nonreligious international organization designed to bring together business and professional leaders to provide humanitarian service and advance goodwill locally and around the world.

“Our district spends over $40,000 of privately raised funds to benefit our local community. We also support numerous international projects, many including clean water and sanitation,” O’Neill said.

Their next event is their annual 3 Bridge Bike Tour on Nov. 6th. You can sign up at www.3bridgetour.com

The Rotary Club of South Brunswick Islands meets every Friday at 7:30 a.m. at Tamer’s Restaurant located at Ocean Ridge Plantation in Ocean Isle Beach.

The Rotary Club of Shallotte meets every Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at Planet Fun located at 349 Whiteville Road NW in Shallotte.