UNC cancels classes Tuesday over mental wellness concerns

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) — UNC-Chapel Hill has canceled classes for Tuesday saying that it will be a wellness day.

“We are in the middle of a mental health crisis, both on our campus and across our nation, and we are aware that college-aged students carry an increased risk of suicide,” Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz said Sunday. “This crisis has directly impacted members of our community – especially with the passing of two students on campus in the past month.

Stress on campus and at large have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the move to cancel classes comes after two disturbing incidents on campus during the weekend.

On Friday morning, campus police reported a suicide at Hinton James Residence Hall. Police records show an attempted suicide took place early Sunday morning at Granville Towers South.

The chancellor’s announcement came after leaders of the UNC Undergraduate Student Government and the Graduate and Professional Student Government called for a pause on instruction.

In a letter to the chancellor, the groups said students needed the pause “to ensure that their mental health needs are being considered and met.”

