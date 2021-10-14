Body found near Bladenboro identified as missing woman

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The body found on Lawrence Brown Road near Bladenboro on Monday has been identified as a woman last seen earlier this month.

Samantha Christina White, 26, was last seen on October 6. Her boyfriend reported her missing to the Bladenboro Police Department on October 9.

On Monday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Bladen Journal that a body might be located on Lawrence Brown Road off of Center Road near Bladenboro.

Deputies responded and found the body, later identified as White during an autopsy at the Chief Medical Examiners Office in Raleigh.

A cause of death has not been released at this time. The investigation is continuing.