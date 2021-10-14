Brunswick Riverwalk Park begins its construction improvements

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) —Today, the Town of Belville officially started construction for the new boat dock and kayak launch coming to Brunswick Riverwalk Park.

The new additions will be attached to the existing fishing pier. The more than $250,000 project is funded by the Town of Belville and a grant by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality/Division of Coastal Management.

- Advertisement -

Mayor Mike Allen said this is the first project conducted under the town’s vision 2030 plan.

“What we’re doing is extending the dock out on our pier to where there will be water under it 24/7. So boaters that want to come up tie off, they can. Kayakers can put in 24/7, all day, all night, if they want to,” said Mike Allen, Mayor of Belville.

Construction of the dock is expected to be completed in late November or early December.