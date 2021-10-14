New Hanover County students return to barrier island through Masonboro.org program

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Masonboro.org says their explorer program is back in action after COVID-19 forced them to put things on halt.

Masonboro.org is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to preserve beach access to Masonboro Island. Through their Island Explorer Program, they are able to give New Hanover County fifth graders an opportunity to have hands-on learning experience at the barrier island, which is located just south of Wrightsville Beach.

- Advertisement -

On Thursday, a group of students from Holly Tree Elementary School were the first to head back since fall 2019.

1 of 3

Tom Hackler with Masonboro.org says they have trips planned with students through November.