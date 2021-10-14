Orange Co. school board passes resolution to condemn hate groups on campus after Proud Boys rally

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) — Amid an ongoing clash over mask mandates and COVID-19 safety at Orange County schools, a battle has drawn the attention of far-right extremist group, The Proud Boys.

Monday night, the Orange County school board took action to address the concerns from some students and staff – passing a resolution to condemn hate groups on school property.

It was raucous from the start with the Orange County Board of Education meeting at Stanback Middle School. But the battle lines were drawn long before.

It was Friday night football on Sept. 24 that first raised eyebrows. In the roadway outside Orange High, several members of the far-right extremist group, The Proud Boys, rallied to blast vaccine mandates and mask requirements.

