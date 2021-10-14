Sheriff’s office: 8 people charged after drug bust in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Several people have been charged following a drug bust in Chadbourn, sheriff’s deputies say.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit, including S.W.A.T. and the Narcotics Division, executed search warrants at multiple homes on Dessie Road on October 8.

The investigation began after numerous citizen complaints about possible illegal activity. During the searches, CCSO says detectives found large quantity of drugs, including cocaine, marijuana, and prescription pills, two handguns and cash.

While deputies and investigators were at one of the homes, 21-year-old Dalijawan Willis reportedly tried to drive off towards law enforcement but hit a ditch. CCSO says deputies then attempted to stop Willis but he took off, leading to a chase. It ended when Willis’ vehicle collided with the patrol vehicle, deputies say. Willis was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital for evaluation, then released into the custody of CCSO.

The following people were arrested and charged as a result of the above search warrants:

Dalijawan Lamont Willis, 21, West Smith St, Chadbourn: Felony Flee to Elude, Reckless Driving, Damage to Government Property, Simple Possession of Marijuana, and Maintaining a Vehicle for Controlled Substance. $12,000.00 secured bond

Sean Devall Frazier, 48, Dessie Road, Chadbourn: Trafficking Opium/Heroin, PWISD Cocaine, PWISD Schedule III Controlled Substance, PWISD Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and 2 counts of Possession of Firearm by Felon. $300,000.00 secured bond

Keyandra Shardae Frazier, 21, Dessie Road, Chadbourn: Trafficking Opium/Heroin, PWISD Cocaine, PWISD Schedule III Controlled Substance, PWISD Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Cocaine. $245,000.00 secured bond

Rashad Terrell Stephens, 22, Joyner Street, Chadbourn: Trafficking Opium/Heroin, PWISD Cocaine, PWISD Schedule III Controlled Substance, PWISD Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and 2 counts of Possession of Firearm by Felon. $290,000.00 secured bond.

Jerry Dean Sellers, 63, Dessie Road, Chadbourn: Trafficking Opium/Heroin, PWISD Cocaine, PWISD Schedule III Controlled Substance, PWISD Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and 2 counts of Possession of Firearm by Felon. $290,000.00 secured bond

Dejourn Rmonee Smith, 22, South Pine Street, Chadbourn: Possession of Cocaine. $5,000.00 secured bond

Calvin McLean Moore Jr, 44, Bullard Road, Chadbourn: Possession of Cocaine and 2 counts of Felony Probation Violation. $30,000.00 secured bond.

Kendale Duna Harley, 28, Old Whiteville Road, Lumberton: Trafficking Opium/Heroin, PWISD Cocaine, PWISD Schedule III Controlled Substance, PWISD Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Cocaine, and 2 counts of Possession of Firearm by Felon. $300,000.00 secured bond