Bridge named after former Brunswick County commissioner William M. Sue

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Today former Brunswick County Commissioner Bill Sue was honored, with a bridge over Interstate 140 on U.S. 74/76 in Brunswick County now bearing his name.

Friends, family members and local and state dignitaries spoke about Sue’s contributions during a ceremony at First Baptist Church in Leland.

Sue served on the Brunswick County Board of Education for eight years, and 18 years on the Board of Commissioners. He has been advocating for the completion of a bypass around Wilmington for more than 25 years. Now, the I-140 bridge honors that commitment with the name “William M. Sue”.

“It’s an honor knowing that bridge is there, that it will represent some of the contributions that I’ve made to the area over the years, and I have a love for Brunswick County,” said William Sue.

Sue and his family were also presented with an honorary sign, that resembles the one posted at the bridge.