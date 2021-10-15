Gun violence estimated to cost NC hospital systems millions of dollars annually

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — As gun violence continues to plague communities across the nation and the state, the emotional and financial toll is adding up.
“It is heart-wrenching because I know how it feels as a mother getting that phone call. It’s the most life-changing phone call you can get,” said Arry McNeill.
McNeill lost her son, Antonio Styles, to gun violence in 2017. He was only 17 years old.
Since his death, she’s become an advocate against gun violence and a resource for other grieving families. McNeill said the constant shootings are getting hard to handle.
“My heart breaks all over I just get really emotional and I feel like I’m going through like a grieving process,” McNeill said.
The ABC11 I-Team uncovered over the summer a shooting occurred every five minutes in North Carolina. The victims of these shootings, inevitably ended up in hospital beds across the state.
WakeMed’s Emergency Departments treated 28% more gunshot wounds this year than in 2019.