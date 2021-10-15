Lost young bison returned home after wandering around Ash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One Brunswick County resident woke up to an unexpected visitor in her back yard Friday morning.

A 7-month-old American Bison escaped from his home and decided to do some sightseeing around the Ash area, deputies say.

- Advertisement -

“Some of our AMAZING Animal Control Officers at Brunswick Sheriff’s Animal Adoption Page were called out to assist and were able to get the little fella safely home,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a post on Facebook. “He was was super tired from his morning adventure but otherwise unharmed!”